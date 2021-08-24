everything we already know about 2nd generation

The new Hyundai Crete 2022 is shortly to be officially unveiled by the manufacturer, after a series of photos and videos to generate hype about the compact SUV. Produced in Piracicaba (SP), the utility vehicle promises to maintain the good pace of sales and fight for leadership in the segment, updating not only the design, but also the mechanics and the list of equipment.

Already released in several markets such as China (where it is known as ix25), India and Russia, many details of the new Hyundai Creta 2022 are not exactly a secret, such as its size, good part of the design and the technology items. Also, the brand itself has already confirmed many things about the SUV, so let’s list everything we already know about the new generation of the car:

Design that will make people talk

As with the current HB20, Crete will cause a lot of discussion about its design. It adopts the dual headlamp scheme that the South Korean brand has been using in recent releases, with an LED line at the top and the main lights further down, beside the grille. It’s an identity also used by the huge Palisade (the company’s biggest SUV) and the new Santa Fe.

It will be different in the national version. Much of its lines will come from the Russian variant, such as the shape of the grille and taillights, without the illuminated bar running through the trunk lid. The front grille has a separate air intake at the bottom, mimicking the style of the Chinese ix25, but in the opposite place.

More refined interior

One of the big changes is in Crete’s cabin. The general lines are an evolution of the current car, changing small details to give it a new feel. For example, the finish with nobler materials now goes over the cluster and has lost the part that was below the multimedia. It still has vertical air vents on the sides, but the central ones are now horizontal and are above the screen. The redesigned steering wheel helps renew the interior.

The images released so far show that it will have the option of a two-tone interior (in this case, with a black and white finish) and the same style as the Russian model (pictured above). The new multimedia center, with a larger screen, reinforces the new design. Another change is in the doors, using a different finish on most of the dashboard, instead of using just a handle with a different tone.

Cars are increasingly equipped. The Volkswagen T-Cross has a digital panel in all versions, the Jeep Renegade is getting ready to receive the same screen as the Compass and the Nissan Kicks already uses a cluster almost entirely with a display in the more expensive versions. Even the future Fiat Pulse, which will be cheaper, will have an all-digital panel in some configurations. Obviously, Crete will follow that and get a 7” display.

The technological package continues to improve with the addition of the 10.25” multimedia center so far, the largest in the segment, with the new Bluelink system, allowing the owner to start the vehicle, unlock the door or view the car’s information via smartphone. Hyundai has already confirmed other items such as adaptive cruise control, lane-stay assistant, blind spot monitor with camera, automatic emergency braking, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function and more.

Another similarity to HB20 is in the formula for renewal. Rather than adopting a new platform, Hyundai has reworked the current architecture coming from Elantra, changing enough for the company to say it’s a new generation. It should follow the measurements of the global version, with 4.30 meters in length, 1.79 m in width and 1.62 m in height, while the wheelbase grows to 2.61 m. The current model is 4.27 m long and 2.59 m wheelbase. The trunk goes from 431 liters to 444 liters.

Hyundai Crete 2022 rated by Motor1.com Russia

What doesn’t change that much is the mechanics. The well-known 2.0 aspirated four-cylinder engine, which delivers 166 hp and 20.5 kgfm of torque, will continue to equip the more expensive versions of the Crete 2022, always combined with the 6-speed automatic transmission. This was something that happened in most markets where Crete is sold.

The difference will be in the cheaper options, which will abandon the 1.6 aspirated 130 hp and 16.5 kgfm. In its place, we’ll see the 1.0 three-cylinder turbo that appears in the HB20 and HB20S range, delivering 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm. Although it is less powerful, it will make up for the torque delivered earlier. It will also work with the 6-position automatic transmission. The rumors about the 1.4 turbo with 140 hp ended up not coming true. Without producing this propellant in Brazil, the alternative would be to import, which would greatly increase the price of the car.



Despite the presentation taking place next Wednesday (August 25), Hyundai itself said that the Crete 2022 will make its commercial launch in “summer 2021/2022”. In other words, at best, it will be at dealerships in December, and may appear until March of next year if it is late – manufacturers are still dealing with the lack of semiconductors, frequently paralyzing production.

What may be an encouragement is that the production of the Hyundai Creta 2022 has already started in Piracicaba, so the company may be working on a pre-sale batch that would be delivered later this year. It is estimated that prices will start just above R$100 thousand, reaching something close to R$130,000 in the more expensive versions – the current model costs between R$96,990 and R$118,290.

Those waiting for Crete will have to deal with bad news, especially if they liked the second generation design. Sightings in Asia show that Hyundai is already working on the early re-styling of the compact SUV, abandoning the Palisade styling to use the same styling as the new Tucson. In other words, it will have a larger grille that integrates the headlights in the end buds. The global launch is only expected for next year and, because the debut in Brazil happens almost at the same time, we should only see these new lines around here in 2025.



