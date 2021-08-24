Everything you need to know about the new shooting game

Multiplayer, Zombie Mode, Launch and more: See all the details revealed about the game that marks CoD’s return to World War II

With a themed event inside Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard was announced last Friday (20). The new game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games (Call of Duty: World War II), and will bring the franchise back to the WWII period.

Whether it’s the campaign, multiplayer or free trial phase, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the new one below. Call of Duty!

What will the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign look like?

vanguard was initially revealed within CoD: Warzone, O battle royale free of charge, and later gained its first details. The plot follows the formation of Special Forces during World War II, with the campaign transitioning between intense battles across all fronts of the confrontation.

The campaign will be single player, but features four playable characters that represent each facet of the war: The Australian Lucas Riggs; the american Wade Jackson; the british Arthur Kingsley; and the soviet Polina Petrova.

Check out the ad trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard below:

Will the new Call of Duty have Zombie Mode?

Yes! In addition to the campaign, there will also be a return of the zombie mode which, for the first time, will be developed in partnership with the Treyarch. the saga studio Black Ops is known as the creator of the mode, which first debuted there in 2008, as a easter egg in World at War. Since then, zombies have gone from being exclusive to Treyarch games to a recurrent brand of the franchise, with each studio giving its own interpretation of the co-op survival mode.

vanguard marks the first time Treyarch has taken on mode development outside of one of its titles, and the plot promises to be a prologue to the events shown on the zombie maps of Black Ops: Cold War, set in the Cold War.

What will Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer be like?

Also, the traditional multiplayer mode of Call of Duty has already been confirmed. The game will be built on top of the Modern Warfare (2019), so it will bring mechanics and gameplay very similar to the title and Warzone.

Among the additions are the ability to break parts of the scene, to open up new opportunities in shootouts and ambushes, and also the mode Champion Hill, which is described as an improved version of Shootout mode. In it, pairs or trios fight in arenas to make the lives of opposing teams zero, in a dispute that moves between several scenarios, with a championship footprint.

Finally, Sledgehammer stated that vanguard will soon have 20 maps at launch, 16 for conventional multiplayer, and 4 for Champion Hill. For reference, the predecessor Black Ops: Cold War was released in 2020 with just eight maps.

When do Call of Duty: Vanguard free trials take place?

Multiplayer, including the unprecedented Champion Hill, can be tested through free trials. You alpha phase tests happen first on consoles Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, between the days 27 and august 29, and will be completely free for all users, without even needing a PlayStation Plus subscription to play online.

The beta phase is scheduled for September, and it gradually takes place on all platforms. PlayStation users who pre-purchase the game gain access to closed beta in between 10 and September 13th, like open beta for everyone scheduled for the days 16 on September 20th. on consoles Xbox (one, Series X | s) and PRAÇA, O closed beta for pre-purchases is scheduled for the days 16 The September 17th, with the open phase expected for 18 The September 20.

On the dates the various platforms meet, there will be crossplay to unite all systems within the same servers.

When will Call of Duty: Vanguard be released?

The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for November 5th, and the game will be available for Xbox One and Series X consoles | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and PC (Windows).

In previous generations, vanguard costs from BRL 279. The version that gives access to next-gen improvements costs BRL 319. On PC, the standard edition exits by BRL 229.90, but the minimum and recommended requirements have not yet been released.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available for pre-purchase from the Xbox store, PlayStation Store, and also Battle Net (PC).

what did you think of Call of Duty: Vanguard? Leave in the comments below! Afraid your PC won’t run the all-new game? So take the opportunity to check out our list of shooting games that run on any computer: