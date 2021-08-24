Exclusive: Justice rejects Nego do Borel’s accusations against Duda Reis, and the actress’ lawyer manifests; check out

New development in the legal fight involving Duda Reis and Nego do Borel… After filing a criminal complaint against his ex-fiancée, Leno Maycon Viana Gomes had his request completely denied by the Rio de Janeiro Courts. This Monday (23), the hugogloss.com had exclusive access to the document containing the final decision, sent to the 38th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

In the process, the singer claimed that Duda used social media to publish a series of videos with the intention of harming her image, emphasizing that her ex’s attitude would be a crime and not a good action to raise awareness among women. According to the judge responsible for analyzing the case, Leno “missed the deadline” for the complaint, since the alleged offenses published by the actress were made in January, and he only filed a complaint against her in July.

“Thus, considering that the facts occurred on 12/01/2021 and that the plaintiff became aware of them on the same day, as it is extracted from his own statement at the police headquarters, when he reported the alleged crime, the deadline decay began on that date, and ended on 07/11/2021, as provided for in article 10 of the Penal Code […] Reason why the punishment of the defendant must be extinguished”, says the document.

After the sentence, Duda’s lawyer, Izabella Borges, spoke about the judge’s decision. “This response by the State, rejecting Leno’s accusations against Duda, is a victory not only for us, but for all women who suffer domestic violence and are afraid to speak out and suffer reprisals from the aggressor,” celebrated. And he continued: “Women have the right to talk about the violence they experienced and denounced and the Justice must protect this freedom of women, rejecting any procedural instrument that seeks to silence them”.

remember the case

After being accused of assault and domestic violence by two ex-girlfriends, Leno Maycon Viana Gomes filed a criminal complaint against Duda Reis, seeking conviction for 31 crimes, including libel, libel and defamation. The actress used social media to vent about the funkeiro’s attitude.

According to him, his objective is not to silence the victim in relation to the alleged abuses suffered and reported, which was promptly contested by the actress. “And once again the aggressor trying to silence the victim. Until when, Brazilian Justice? 31 accusations of the aggressor himself towards the victim who denounced him… a shame and a disservice! Humiliating, after reporting the same things [feitas] with several ex-partners, receive that. Exhausted”, she started.

Duda continued with the outburst, publishing an excerpt of a news story about the case. “Being denounced by the aggressor, just for…speaking. How do some brands still hire men who beat women? For those who do not understand what is happening: male aggressor trying to silence the woman victim of domestic violence”, he wrote. See the publication:

For those who do not understand what is happening: male aggressor trying to silence the woman victim of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/NFL7XfIzxW — Duda Reis (@dudareisb01) July 22, 2021

The relationship

The relationship between Nego do Borel and Duda Reis was always marked by great controversies. The announcement of the end of the engagement was released in December, and the singer even said that the two would remain friends. Dudley’s parents sometimes expressed how much they repudiated the relationship.

The leak of an explicit audio in which the influencer Lisa Barcelos reports having had a sexual relationship with Nego do Borel, while he was still engaged, caused the end of the engagement. From then on, Duda Reis appeared in stories to talk about the relationship with the funkeiro. At first, she reported that she was betrayed on other occasions, but over time, the statements became more serious, with accusations of physical and psychological abuse and threats. She even stated that the singer had transmitted to her HPV, a sexually transmitted disease.

The accusations were rejected by Nego do Borel. “The last few days have been full of accusations for me. My answer to all this will be to prove my innocence. And in the midst of the many accusations I was accused of having transmitted HPV. As someone who shouldn’t be afraid, I decided to take an exam. And, today, I came here to present the result. No, I don’t have and I have never had HPV, as well as any other sexually transmitted disease”, he said on social networks in January, when showing the test result.

At the time, the actress even accused the singer of having a firearm at home. Nego do Borel then received a visit from the police, who seized a replica of a rifle used for airsoft practice. “The police just left my house. They came and I authorized them to enter my house because there is nothing wrong. They saw. And they took an airsoft gun that I had, and she says I had a gun at home. And that’s it. Just to give an opinion”, said the funkeiro.

After the accusations and investigation of the case, the Civil Police of São Paulo released the report and found none of the accusations against the singer. According to columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, all bank accounts, income tax for individuals and companies, three cell phones, a video game and computers were analyzed. The money seized at the artist’s house, worth almost 425,000 reais, also has a legal origin, says the report. Still, the process remains in court.