F1 2021, The Last Of Us Part II and more PS4 games at up to 50% off

Playstation 4 physical games are up to 50% off at Amazon. Expand your gallery with great games like F1 2021, The Last Of Us: Part 2 and more!

If you already have a PS5, don’t worry. Due to the backwards compatibility of Sony’s next generation console, most PlayStation 4 generation games run in high definition.

Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five PS4 games with Amazon discount*. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations.

F1 2021

Every story has a beginning in F1 2021, the official video game of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Enjoy the new F1 2021 features, including the “Brake Point” story experience, the Two-Player Career and get closer to the grid with the “Real Season Start”.

F1 2021 costs R$ 254.99 on Amazon

The Last of Us: Part II

Five years after their perilous journey across post-pandemic America, Ellie and Joel settle in Jackson, Wyoming. Living in a thriving community of survivors has brought them peace and stability despite the constant threat from the infected and other survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to bring justice and find a solution. As she goes after those responsible, she is confronted with the physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The Last of Us Part II costs R$149.90 on Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits

Take on the role of the skilled slayer Aloy as you explore a vibrant and sumptuous world inhabited by mysterious mechanized creatures. Embark on an immersive and emotional journey and discover the mysteries of tribal societies, ancient artifacts and advanced technologies that will determine the fate of this planet and life itself.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits costs R$49.90 on Amazon

Death Stranding

Unleashing a series of supernatural events known as Death Stranding. With ghostly creatures plaguing the landscape and the planet on the brink of mass extinction, Sam Bridges will have to embark on a journey through the ravaged desert and save humanity from imminent annihilation.

Death Stranding costs R$79.90 on Amazon

Back 4 Blood

Join the killing spree in Back 4 Blood, a first-person co-op zombie shooter game from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. The story of Back 4 Blood takes place after a catastrophic outbreak in which most of humanity was killed or infected by the Worm of Hell. Called out by unstoppable events and emboldened to fight for what’s left of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Sentinels rallied to face the infected horrors known as the Infected and claim the world.

Released: October 12th

Back 4 Blood costs R$ 285.99 on Amazon

