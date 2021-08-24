Fagner has no confirmed injury, but will turn Corinthians’ doubts for a game against Grmio

Right-back Fagner was not injured by Corinthians’ medical department. The player had to be replaced in the first half of the match against Athletico-PR, last Sunday, due to a twinge in his right calf.

According to the My Timon, even with the injury not found, the player becomes a doubt for the duel against Grêmio, next Saturday, at 4 pm, at Arena do Grêmio. The appearance at the match it will depend on the athlete’s evolution during the week.

On Sunday, the Corinthians defender felt his calf in the 37th minute of the first half. The player tried to hold on until the break, but after receiving a pass from the right and giving up the play due to muscle pain, he was replaced by Du Queiroz. In the re-presentation of last Monday, Fagner started a treatment with the club’s physiotherapists inside the CT.

In 2021, Fagner played in 38 of the 52 Corinthians matches so far, being the team’s absolute titleholder in every game he played. The full-back is an important part for the Corinthians team, without having been warned once in the current edition of the Brazilian Nationals. In addition, the full-back has already led positive statistics in the championship.

See more at: Fagner and Desfalques.