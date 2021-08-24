Family is found dead on a trail without signs of violence

Investigators are rummaging through phones belonging to a family found dead last week while hiking in California, hoping to find audio that might solve the riddle of their deaths.

Jeremy Briese, Mariposa County Sheriff, told The Times of London that he hoped the phones would reveal whether Jonathan Gerrish, 45, or his wife, Ellen Chung, 31, made a phone call or recorded a message before dying.

“We’re looking everywhere for anything that might give us a clue as to what happened,” he said. “Basically it’s disconcerting and we have to work with different scenarios looking for answers.”

Jonathan, Ellen, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog Oksi were found by search parties on Tuesday on a trail in Sierra National Park known as Devil’s Gulch.

There were no signs of crime at the scene and no traumatic injuries to the bodies. The sheriff said Miju was “in a kangaroo bag close to her father, but not tied to her father,” and Hellen was located about 30 meters away. Their dog, Oksi, was lying next to the baby.

The couple’s daughter, Miju, just 1 year old, was in a kangaroo bag beside her father, Jonathan Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Authorities were investigating whether poisonous algae killed the family but withdrew the declaration of poisonous contamination on Wednesday. The family’s bodies were transported out of the area that afternoon.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is now ruling out homicide in the deaths, Fox News reported. Spokeswoman Kristie Mitchell said: “Initially we thought about this possibility, but when we come across the family with no apparent cause of death, no gun around, no suicide note, we have to consider all the options. five days, we are no longer considering homicide as a cause of death.”

Police investigate various causes

Law enforcement officers are now looking for other possible causes, including carbon monoxide poisoning, rattlesnake bites – although there is no evidence on their bodies – and even a possible heat wave.

Park officials said on Saturday that heatstroke caused the death of a hiker in Death Valley on Wednesday, when the temperature was 42°C.

Gerrish, originally from Lancashire, England, was a software developer for Snapchat and previously worked for Google.

“I’ve been working here for 20 years and I’ve never seen a case like this,” the sheriff said. “You have two healthy adults, a healthy child and what appears to be a healthy dog, all found dead in the same area.”

The family dog, Oksi, was also found dead by law enforcement authorities. Image: Reproduction/Facebook

Authorities have begun examining toxic algae blooms from the Merced River as the cause of death, as well as a possible gas leak from abandoned gold mines in the park. But despite the fact that the police have found some mine shafts, they cannot say whether this was actually the cause of death.

Police are still awaiting autopsy results. Toxicology test results can take up to six weeks to complete.

The California State Water Control Board and Mariposa County are now re-testing the river water for bacterial toxins, which can form in algal blooms.