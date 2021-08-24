Famous people bet on beautiful old names for their children. See meanings!

Among the celebrities who will give birth in 2021, actress Thaila Ayala is one of them. Fruit of his relationship with actor Renato Goés, the little one is the couple’s first child and, as he is lived by many dads, the artists had difficulty finding a name that would please both of them. But after many suggestions and conversations, they reached one of the darlings among Brazilians: Francisco.

“It was a challenge for us. I wanted André, in honor of my grandfather, but Renato didn’t. So, there were some names I liked and I started talking: Emanuel, which I think is beautiful and biblical, Moses too and he didn’t want to. Until arriving in Francisco”, said Thaila in the Instagram stories. She also shared that the couple thought of following the trend of nicknames that are becoming their own names, putting only Chico, but the final decision was made by Francisco.

The nomenclature is even more special because the actress believes in Saint Francis of Assisi, a saint known as the protector of animals, and also for having spent her honeymoon in his land, the city called Assisi, in the Umbria region of central Italy. “And we are fans of Chico Buarque!”, completed the actress on the reasons for the name.

Francis’ potent meaning

The name derives from the Latin Franciscus which, in turn, has its origins in the Germanic word Frank plus the “isk” prefix. When put together, the expressions denote the translation “free French” as meaning to Francis, and the story also explains why.

Continues after advertising

Back in the 13th century, in France, an Italian man decided to change the name of his son Giovanni to Francesco. Later, this boy would become none other, none other than St. Francis of Assisi. As Thaila said, he was an important figure in the defense of animals, but also of nature itself and of the poorest. The Catholic saint is celebrated on October 4th.

In addition to St. Francis of Assisi, we have other saints who are also called in such a way, such as St. Francis Xavier and St. Francis de Paula.

But the inspirations don’t stop there…

While Thaila drew attention to the name of the firstborn that is on the way, actors Fabiula Nascimento and Emilio Dantas are expecting twins and also revealed what their children will be called. At the Meeting with Fátima Bernades, on August 23, they told us that the names of the little ones will be castling and raul, reinforcing the fashion of the old names that are making a comeback.

The first comes from Latin rocu or Rochus, Germanic-derived expression hroc or hrocch. In both cases, dads can wait for a little one ready to speak his mind and in a more emphatic way, since the name means “the one who screams” or even “rock”.

The second nomenclature, Raul, has Nordic roots: Rádulfr, union of “rad”, which means “adviser” and “wulf” which means “wolf”. Therefore, when uniting them, the meaning of the name becomes “one who follows the advice of the wolves” or, being less literal, “prudent fighter”. Two very strong options, right?