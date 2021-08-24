Farm 13 may have ex-boyfriends confined. know who

With less than 20 days to go before the premiere of A Fazenda 13, the names and dynamics of the rural reality show are no longer a surprise and the public is keeping an eye on the personal lives of each of the participants. After confirming that the model Erasmo Viana is one of the pawns of this edition, it is likely that one of his ex-girlfriends is also confined.

As the column has already published, the 20 famous people hired to star in Record’s biggest reality show have already been defined, but the program’s casting director always moves some chopsticks at the last minute to try to keep some surprise. The last stroke of the attraction is to invite Erika Schneider, ex-affair of Erasmo to A Fazenda.

Erasmo and Erika, who is a former dancer of Faustão, had an affair shortly after the end of his marriage to Pugliesi. At the time, the dancer’s press office informed that the girl was not looking for anyone. However, Erasmus told the media that he was “getting to know” the blonde.

Fazenda 13 debuts on September 14th with the presentation of Adriane Galisteu, who will lead the rural reality show with 22 new participants.