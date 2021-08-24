Fearing saturation in hospitals, France will apply a 3rd dose of vaccine

A third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 should be offered to people at risk from September in France, said on Monday (23) Health Minister Olivier Véran. The French government fears the increase in cases with the end of vacations and back to school.

The minister, who requested an opinion from the HAS (High Health Authority) of France, hopes that the recommendation of a new dose for people over 65 and immunodeficient is made in the coming days. These population groups are already advised to get the flu vaccine annually.

“There will be a period of six months between the second and third doses, which will open in early September,” he said in an interview with French television.

Peak hospitalizations

Véran also said that the peak of hospitalizations in ICUs could be reached in the coming days. Vaccination could, according to the minister, prevent hospital saturation. France has 2,215 Covid-19 patients in ICUs on Monday, representing an increase of 87 admissions in 24 hours. A number that remains far from the peak of the third wave.

“It is the result of vaccination and the health passport,” stated Véran, who thanked the French for the strong adherence to health measures. But the minister also warned of the consequences of the return of the French who spent their summer holidays in the northern hemisphere in the south of the country, where the epidemic is strongest, in regions that had been relatively unaffected by the fourth wave.

“The absolute urgency is that 15% of the remaining French (unvaccinated) are vaccinated,” recalled Véran.

Countries such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel have already expressed their intention or started to administer the third dose of the vaccine. In France, approximately 5 million people will be covered by the boost. But the decision goes against the WHO warning to prioritize countries that have not yet had access to the first doses, so that global inequalities are not accentuated.