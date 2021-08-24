Federal Highway Police fleet is reinforced by BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes and Porsche

Sports cars in police service are common in Europe, which even have Lamborghini and Bugatti incorporated into their fleets. However, since last week, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) won seven (beautiful) reinforcements that will patrol Brazilian highways. The cars are all luxury models seized from criminals and which will now serve the state Brazilian as vehicles.

At first, these are very expensive models and coveted by banditry both for their performance and for their luxury, strength and sportiness. On the list: Range Rover Velar P300 SE R-Dynamic, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Mercedes Benz E300, BMW 330I M Sport 2.0, BMW 320I 2.0 and even the Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8, never officially sold in Brazil.

In other words, machines with an average ticket of R$ 300 thousand – and a model of almost R$ 500 thousand. According to the Federal Court, the sum of the total fleet is approximately R$ 2 million.

The transformation of the seized cars into vehicles was only possible thanks to authorization from the Federal Court. In this sense, the corporation equipped the luxury cars with PRF adhesives, sirens and a radio communication system. Templates can also be used in exhibition events.

Measure already adopted by PRF

The measure of equipping the PRF with super sports and luxury models is not unprecedented here. For those who don’t remember, in 2019, the corporation started to parade aboard a Dodge Challenger, used on the border of the country with the State of Paraná.

Also as a result of the arrest of criminals, in the year before last, the Military Police of Santa Catarina received a Porsche Cayenne it is a Mercedes-Benz C63 for a kind of corporate propaganda – an act known as showcase policing. One Chevrolet Camaro, however, was already part of the program at the time.

Beginners Details

Thanks to the vehicles confiscated from drug dealers during the unfolding of Operation Status – carried out by the Federal Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul – the Federal Highway Police now has the unprecedented Toyota Tundra pickup. The agency does not inform the year/model of the vehicles. However, in the case of the Japanese, details point to a 2015 model. Based on this, it is possible to say that the bigger sister of Hilux has a V8 engine of up to 380 hp. Price is just under R$ 400 thousand on classified sites.