Five health posts in Joinville have changed service hours

Starting this Monday, 23, five Basic Family Health Units (UBSFs) will have their service hours reduced. These units, which are currently open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, will offer service from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

See the list of units that will have changed hours:

UBSF Bakita, at 2116 Albano Schmidt Street;

UBSF Dom Gregório, on Rua Joaquim José Felipe, s/n;

UBSF Edla Jordan, at Avenida Paulo Schroeder, 2605;

UBSF Floresta, on República do Peru street, s/n;

UBSF Jaribatuva, at Rua Monsenhor Gercino, 5484.

“This change is temporary and is being carried out so that we can strengthen our vaccination teams at the Immunization Centers. As soon as possible, we will return with extended hours in the units”, explains Jean Rodrigues da Silva, Health Secretary of Joinville.

The Bucarein units – Rua Inácio Bastos, 555, and Fátima – Rua Almirante Protógenes Pereira, 410, will continue with their extended hours, offering service from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

