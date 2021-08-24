Flamengo: Braz denies that he’s going to prioritize knockout: “up in the three”

After Renato spared Arrascaeta and Isla in the tie against Ceará, Marcos Braz, Flamengo’s second-in-command in football, denied that there is a strategy to prioritize knockout tournaments.

The manager stated that the decision is based on a long-term view of the season and ironically that Fla has an additional challenge in the season: the qualifiers.

“Flamengo made a strategy that goes through other departments, mainly the doctor. The decisions that we should take were taken. It has nothing to do with choosing or giving priority to any championship. That’s the determination: it’s to go to all of them to win . Sometimes it is possible, sometimes not. President Landim’s determination is to go up in all three,” he said.

“Sometimes, credit is taken away from another team. Flamengo had clear scoring opportunities that weren’t confirmed. It’s football, we have to stop being acid. Flamengo tried to win the game, it wasn’t possible. We dispute the Copa do Brasil, Brazilian, Libertadores and Qualifiers”, he added.

After drawing 1-1 with Alvinegro, for the Brazilian, the team turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, the team faces Grêmio, at 9:30 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the tournament.