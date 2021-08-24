Flamengo coach, Renato Gaúcho rebuts Globo commentator’s statement: ‘It’s totally wrong’ | Flamengo



Renato Gaucho – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 08/23/2021 10:40 AM

Ceará – During the press conference after the tie against Ceará, Renato Gaúcho addressed a comment by Roger Flores during the broadcast of the match on Rede Globo. The former player suggested the possibility that Flamengo’s board of directors asked the coach to use less Pedro, who is living in a bad moment, after being prevented by the club from playing in the Olympic Games. Renato countered the former player.

“I think it’s even funny (laughs). Roger was a great player, he’s a great commentator, I admire him, but his feeling this time is totally wrong. First of all, in any club I work, who will be casting the team it’s me,” he said.

In addition, the coach stated that he has been talking a lot with the center forward and denied any friction with the player revealed at Fluminense’s base.

“Afterwards, I’ve been talking almost daily with Pedro, the other day I had a very good conversation with him, but today he also plays in a position that Gabigol has. I always tell my group: it’s even difficult to play Flamengo for players. Unfortunately they can only play 11”, he concluded.