Flamengo: Marcos Braz updates David Luiz and De Arrascaeta’s situations, in addition to giving CBF a light nudge

This Monday (23), the Flamengo presented its new reinforcement. the midfielder Andreas Pereira, who arrives on loan from Manchester United, gave a press conference at CT Ninho do Urubu, alongside the vice president of football Marcos Braz, who also spoke about important issues.









He said that, for now, there is nothing involving the name of defender David Luiz related to Flamengo: “There is absolutely nothing official. (David Luiz) is a Brazilian national team player. Three years ago he made a video for my video, they posted it again implying that it was now”.

About De Arrascaeta, Braz asked the crowd to calm down: “Even with two and a half years left of the contract, we made ourselves available to make a new five-year contract. Flamengo will give the raise and the possible requests, but we have to be calm. I have no doubt that we will solve it, without pressure. It’s no use that this doesn’t happen overnight”.

The “knock” at CBF was on the issue of non-stoppage of Brasileirão: “All over the world, when there is a national call for a FIFA date, the championship stops. It doesn’t stop here, it continues. You lose athletes like Gabigol, Arrascaeta, Isla, Everton Ribeiro, Rodrigo Caio back there… This was systematically happening”.

After qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo only drew with Ceará last Sunday (22), and may be further away from the fight for the title if Atlético-MG beats Fluminense tonight. The team enters the field this Wednesday (25), against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil.