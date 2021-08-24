Flamengo: Red and black Internet users don’t want renewals of the Most Wanted in Brazil with two medallions | Marcos Braz

Three medallions still have no proposals to extend their relationship with the Flamengo, as revealed by Marcos Braz last Monday (23). According to the vice president of football at the club from Gávea, the veterans in question still have no agreements to stay at Rubro-Negro after the end of the season.

Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Diego Ribas have a contract until December 31, 2021, according to information from the Transfermarkt website, but Braz shows optimism and guarantees that, if the Mais Querido do Brasil decides to renew with the trio, he should have no problems concluding the deal.









“There was no progress and no beginning. We didn’t start talking about it. We will wait for the end of the window to start dealing with this. I believe that we won’t have a problem in the renewal, if Flamengo understands that they have to renew with the three. There are three champions for the club. At the right time and with peace of mind, let’s do the renovations“he declared.

Repercussion on the web

On Twitter, many fans showed gratitude for Diego Alves and Diego Ribas, but stated that they only want the renewal of Filipe Luís. “For me, I only renew with Filipe Luís. Diego Alves makes a great save, 5 minutes later he fails. Diego Ribas can no longer stand the 90 minutes“, wrote a user of the social network.

“I think it’s time for Flamengo to understand that cycles have to end. D. Alves and Diego (Ribas) are idols already, but they haven’t been playing at a high level for a while, it would be best for both of them not to renew, now Filipe lasts another season“, analyzed another.