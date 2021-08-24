Flamengo thrashed Vasco (AC) 12-0 and donates equipment to his rival after a duel in the Copa do Brasil U-17

O Flamengo he did well on and off the field in the debut of the Copa do Brasil U-17. Last Sunday, they thrashed Vasco (AC) by an incredible 12×0, with goals from Victor Hugo (3), Matheus França (2), Mateusão ​​(2), Vitor Muller, Petterson, Matheus Gonçalves, Darlan and Rian Alencar (against). And, after the final whistle, when witnessing the structural and financial limitations of the main club, Fla donated equipment, such as backpacks, balls and vests. See the video above.

– After the victory, Flamengo’s team donated equipment to Vasco do Acre’s team. It’s not just football, Nation – posted Flamengo on social networks.

Regarding the tournament, Rubro-Negro, Brazilian champion of the category for a week, is looking for the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil U-17. In the second phase of the competition, they will face Gama, from the Federal District, in round-trip matches (with dates to be defined).

Yesterday, the team led by Mario Jorge had the following representatives in the historic rout over Vasco do Acre: Dyogo Alves, Samuel, Diego Clemente, Darlan (Jhonata Ventura), Marquinhos; Vitor Muller (Victor Hugo), Dudu (Lauan), Matheus France; Matheus Gonçalves (Lucas Matheus), Petterson (Fabricio Yan) and Mateusão ​​(João Filipe).