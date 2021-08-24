Flu already has two certain absences for the game against Bahia

Fluminense already has two certain absences for the match of the next round of the Brazilian Championship, against Bahia, at Maracanã. Due to suspension, Luiz Henrique and Abel Hernández, who took the third yellow card, are out of the match.

Without Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Teixeira, who started at the bank, may be an option. Besides him, Caio Paulista has good chances of returning, as he is recovered from a muscle injury and has already returned to training.

Abel’s absence may be more worrying, however, because Fred left feeling bad during the break. If shirt 9 doesn’t have game conditions, Flu also loses his reserve. Bobadilla, third option, appears as the most likely option.