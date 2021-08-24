Flu x Rooster: Cuca scales its best; see the eleven holders

Without being able to count on the right-back Mariano or the defensive midfielder Jair, both injured, Atlético will have on the field against Fluminense, what they have best. Coach Cuca has chosen a strong team, capable of conquering the tenth victory in a row in the Brazilian Championship.

A triumph in São Januário will leave Galo eight points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras. Therefore, the coach knows that tonight’s game, starting at 20:00 (GMT) is a decision for the fight for the title.

With Guga’s return to Mariano’s place, Cuca opted for midfield with Allan, Zaracho and Nacho. Tchê Tchê, which was a possibility, stays at the bank.

Rooster goes to the field with Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Savarino, Hulk and Vargas.

