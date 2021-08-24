Fluminense concedes a draw to Atlético-MG in the end and goes without a win

In a busy game in São Januário, Fluminense tried to overthrow the leader Atlético-MG, but reached the fifth game in a row without a victory in Brasileirão. The Tricolor took the lead with Fred, who hit a penalty kick to become the second highest scorer in the history of the competition. In the end, however, they gave the tie to the visiting team, who equaled the score with Eduardo Sasha.

Applied in marking, Flu did everything to defend their area and almost didn’t kill the game in the second half. The difference between the squads, however, was clear in the final part, when Galo changed the match with their excellent bench.

The Minas Gerais team may not leave Rio de Janeiro fully satisfied. After all, he saw his impressive streak of nine championship wins come to an end. But, in practice, the team ends the 17th round in profit. With the tie, Atlético-MG reached 38 points, opening another one in relation to vice-leader Palmeiras — the distance is now six points. Flu continues in 16th position, now with 18 points.

André dominates the medium and is the best in Flu

Midfielder André was already praised after scoring the winning goal in a derby against Flamengo at Arena Corinthians. Since then, the young man has been what has been expected since Xerém: the owner of Fluminense’s midfield. In São Januário, he was everywhere and was the best Tricolor on the field.

Nacho commands rooster in a tie

On the other side, an ace commanded the Atlético-MG midfield. Nacho Fernandez disarmed, armed, hit passes and conducted the Rooster in São Januário. A great performance by the Argentine in a busy game.

Fred becomes 2nd greatest scorer in the history of Brasileirão

With a penalty, Fred opened the scoring and equaled Romário as the second best scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship. He reached 154 goals in the competition, the same mark as Baixinho. Now, only Roberto Dinamite, with 190 goals, is ahead of the shirt 9 of the Flu. After Fred and Romário comes Edmundo, with 153 goals, followed by Zico (135), Túlio (129), Serginho chulapa and Dadá Maravilha (both 127).

With high blood pressure, flu has first chance

One of the changes in Fluminense can be seen right at the beginning of the game. On minute three, André recovered the ball after Fred’s lost split, stepped forward and dropped a bomb from outside the area. got away from the goal of Everson, the Tricolor gave a message: it would have more pressure on the ball and would go up the marking lines when needed.

Rooster stops on the crossbar with Vargas and Guga

Better on the field, Atlético-MG wasted no time in imposing themselves and responding with another submission. At 13, Vargas received after exchanging passes between Nacho and Zaracho and put it in the corner. The kick seemed unpretentious, and with his vision clouded, Marcos Felipe was slow to react. The ball landed on the crossbar, on Galo’s great chance in the first stage. At 43, in an attempt to cross, Guga caught too hard and the ball hit the back of the crossbar on the second stick.

Flu opens score with Fred, penalty

Even though they had less possession of the ball — it was 38% against Atlético’s 62% in the first half — Flu bothered when they went on the attack. At 21, Martinelli stole the ball up front, stepped forward and released a rocket that Everson stretched out all the way to flatten out. In the corner kick, Hulk raised his elbow high, away from the ball, and hit Luccas Clear. Penalty scored and converted by Fred, who dislocated the Athletic goalkeeper to open the scoring.

With a goal, Tricolor improves the game

Fred’s goal gave Fluminense the advantage on the scoreboard, and Tricolor improved in the game. More confident, the team, which arrived at the game with four straight defeats in the competition, started to work better on possession when they had the ball. Fred, in attack, commanded the team, until he suffered a strong blow from Nathan Silva and left the game at half-time. abel Hernandez came in.

Rooster Blitzes and Bombs the Flu

Technically far superior, Atlético-MG occupied the attacking field even more to try for a draw. With Nacho commanding the actions, Hulk, Savarin, Vargas and Zaracho they changed positions all the time, and Fluminense did what they could to defend the area. At 19, Nacho took a free kick in the area, and after hitting and rebounding, the ball fell to Hulk, who, without an angle, hit the post. Seven minutes later, Allan fired a rocket from outside the area and forced Marcos Felipe to make a great save.

Abel and Gabriel Teixeira lose chances

Without the ball, Fluminense tried to go out on counterattacks to kill the game. At 30, Egidio found Abel Hernandez in the area. The Uruguayan managed to kill the ball and spun well, but sent it out. The better option was Gabriel Teixeira, who six minutes later had the clearest chance of the entire match. After a good play in the attack, Nonato, who started well, received it from Lucca and gave a sugary pass to the young man from Xerém, who, alone inside the area, took it first and isolated.

Those who don’t, take it: Sasha ties the game

The difference between the two teams was very clear at the end of the second half. If Fluminense’s pieces did not yield what was expected, Atlético-MG had experienced players to solve. At 38, Sasha received from Nathan, turned and hit the angle, with no chances for Marcos Felipe, tying the game.

Cuca feels unwell, but goes to the field

As soon as it arrived at Saint Januario, the coach Cuca felt unwell. After being medicated by the first-aid team at the stadium, the coach improved a little and decided to go out to the field to lead Atlético-MG, a presence that came to be in doubt.

Tite watches the game and wins Flu’s shirt

The Brazilian national team coach, Tite went to São Januário to watch the match between Fluminense and Atlético-MG in loco. Before the kickoff, he met with leaders and the staff of the Flu. The coach received as a gift a tricolor shirt from the hands of President Mário Bittencourt.