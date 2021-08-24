Fluminense vs Atlético-MG: Probable squads, embezzlement and refereeing for this Brasileirão duel

In this Monday, Fluminense x Atlético-MG face off at 8 pm (GMT), in São Januário, for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship. The teams live very different moments in the season and in Brasileirão. While Galo is competing in three competitions and fighting for titles in all of them, Flu only has the national competition and fights not to enter the relegation zone.

O Tricolor Rio lives a troubled moment in the season, disqualified in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, the team lost coach Roger Machado, and because of bad performances in the national competition, is in 16th and already flirts with the relegation zone, only one point behind the Z4’s first place, Grêmio.

Fluminense vs Atlético-MG face off this Monday (23). (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC)



Despite having the match against the same Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil, Rooster should go with the starting lineup for tonight’s duel. The Minas Gerais club is the isolated leader of the competition, with 37 points, and hasn’t lost for nine rounds and if he wins the Flu, he will have an advantage of eight points in the lead of the Brasileirão.

Probable lineups, embezzlement and arbitration for this match of Brasileirão:

FLUMINASE

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Hudson (right knee) and Paulo Henrique Ganso (right forearm).

ATHLETIC-MG

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Vargas) and Hulk.

Embezzlement: Diego Costa and Rafael (with physical preparation); Jair and Mariano (in the medical department).

ARBITRATION

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP) whistles the clash and Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP) will be in the VAR.