Flux and MC Poze inaugurate Complex server; Look

Complex, the Flow server in GTA RP, will be inaugurated this Monday (23), at 20h. The premiere features a ball by MC Poze do Rodo alongside Nobru, Cerol, Bak and Fac.

The server will be open to the public, and you can log in with GTA 5 and mod fiveM installed, access the Discord (through this link) and register with whitelist (pre selection/waiting list) of the server. Remember that the Complex has a maximum capacity of up to 1,024 simultaneous players.

The initiative comes to clash with Cidade Alta, the current largest GTA server PR in Brazil, frequented by several LOUD streamers.

“Catch the view as the Complex is beautiful…” The new residents of our city will be welcomed in the best possible way… WITH A LIVE SHOW OF THE GUY OF THE MOMENT… MC POZE OF THE SQUEEGEE! THE POZE BALL IS CONFIRMED AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE COMPLEX! Mill peace ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8Jj3XAzHRo — Complex (@complexogg) August 22, 2021

After hiring Bak, Nobru comments on how the Complex will make history:

Image: Reproduction/Instagram/nobrutv

“That’s it, family, we arrived in the world of RolePlay with both feet in the door and ready to make history! Today we are going to debut our server soon with a dance by Mc Poze do Rodo, so he can see how beautiful our complex is. Rio follow this show closely, enjoy every second and show that we are not here to play. In our Complex, business will be different, forget it!”

Bruno “nobru” Goes, co-founder of Flow

How to watch the opening?

You can follow the live on the influencers channels below:

