Football: After a fractured arm, PH Ganso is successfully operated on; See images | Fluminense

the midfielder Paulo Henrique Goose underwent surgery this Monday, after suffering a fracture in one of the bones of the right forearm, in the match against Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), last Thursday, by Libertadores. After trying a bike, the player Fluminense he ended up falling on his own arm and had to be replaced in the first half, leaving the field in tears.

It is likely that he will be discharged until next Wednesday. In addition to the surgical process, which was considered a success, the shirt 10 of the Tricolor das Laranjeiras needed plates and screws to fix the fracture. Goose has no return forecast yet.









It was the first time that the athlete played for Fluminense as a starter in the current Libertadores. In all, in 2021, there were only 11 matches in the starting team. With the shirt of Tricolor das Laranjeiras, the midfielder already has 102 matches, nine goals and five assists with the tricolor shirt.

SEE IMAGES OF PRE-OPERATIVE TOMOGRAPHY AND POST-OPERATIVE RADIOGRAPHS:

