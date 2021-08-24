Football: Fred scores 154th goal and becomes the second top scorer in the Brasileirão | Fluminense

Fred can be considered a goal-making machine. On Monday night, in a match against Atlético-MG, in São Januário, for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship, the veteran center forward of the Fluminense scored his 154th goal in the tournament and drew with Romário as the second highest scorer in Brazilians. The shirt 9 of Laranjeiras is already the top scorer of the straight points era (from 2003 until now).

Now Fred has only the leader in front of him. Roberto Dinamite is in first place in the list of top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, with 190 goals scored, all by Vasco da Gama. At 37 years old, the 9 shirt still has a few years to try to reach the mark. Fred put the ball in the back of the net in Brasileiros by Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG yet.

“We need a retake in the Brasileirão. We came from three competitions, we were overloaded. We have to focus a little on the Brazilian to touch the top game. And nothing better than this restart to consolidate this victory against the leader. We will continue fighting to consolidate in the second half,” Fred said in a half-time interview.

Fred scores a penalty against Atlético-MG (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC)



Since his return to Tricolor, in May 2020, Fred has already scored 21 times, a fact that has made him the second best scorer at Fluminense, behind Valdo, with 319. Another broken mark in 2021 was by Libertadores: he became the second best Brazilian top scorer with 25 goals, behind Luisão.









Interestingly, he is also in contention to be the top scorer in another national tournament. With 35 goals, it is the second with the most goals scored by the Copa do Brasil, only behind Romário, with 36. Fluminense is still in the tournament and the mark could fall this season. The opponent will be Atlético-MG. The first match takes place this Thursday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Nilton Santos.