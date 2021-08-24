Fred becomes 2nd top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, but gets hurt and worries Flu

(Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC)
Striker equaled Romário with 154 goals (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC)

Idol of Fluminense, Fred scored again on Monday night, in a 1-1 draw with Atlético, in Rio, and became the second top scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship. The player, however, left the field injured before the break and worries the coaching staff.

Top scorers in Brasileirão:

  • 1st – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals between 1971 and 1992)
  • 2nd – Romário (154 goals between 1985 and 2007)
  • 2nd – Fred (154 goals between 2004 and 2021)
  • 4th – Edmundo (153 goals between 1992 and 2008)
  • 5th – Zico (135 goals between 1971 and 1989)
  • 6th – Túlio (129 goals between 1988 and 2005)
  • 7th – Serginho Chulapa (127 goals between 1974 and 1990)
  • 8th – Washington (126 goals between 1999 and 2010)
  • 9th – Darius (113 goals between 1971 and 1985)
  • 10th – Paulo Baier (108 goals between 1997 and 2014)

