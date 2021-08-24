Fred becomes 2nd top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, but gets hurt and worries Flu

Striker equaled Romário with 154 goals (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC) Idol of Fluminense, Fred scored again on Monday night, in a 1-1 draw with Atlético, in Rio, and became the second top scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship. The player, however, left the field injured before the break and worries the coaching staff.

Top scorers in Brasileirão:

1st – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals between 1971 and 1992)

2nd – Romário (154 goals between 1985 and 2007)

2nd – Fred (154 goals between 2004 and 2021)

4th – Edmundo (153 goals between 1992 and 2008)

5th – Zico (135 goals between 1971 and 1989)

6th – Túlio (129 goals between 1988 and 2005)

7th – Serginho Chulapa (127 goals between 1974 and 1990)

8th – Washington (126 goals between 1999 and 2010)

9th – Darius (113 goals between 1971 and 1985)

10th – Paulo Baier (108 goals between 1997 and 2014)

Fluminense 1 x 1 Atlético: photos of the game in Rio for the Brasileirão

Pedro Souza / Athletic

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza / Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic

Pedro Souza/Athletic There is no description for this image or gallery.

At 24 minutes, Fred converted the penalty suffered by Luccas Claro. In addition to putting Fluminense at an advantage, the striker reached the mark of 154 goals in the history of the competition, equaling the number of former striker Romário, four-time champion with the Brazilian team, and second only to Roberto Dinamite, ex-Vasco, with 190 goals

The goal was also the striker’s 16th of the season. In fact, of the last five goals he scored in the year, four were on penalty kicks, proving his reputation as a good striker.

Still in the first half, however, Fred received a tough entry from Nathan Silva and was out of combat, needing to be replaced by Abel Hernández at half-time. Now, worries for the streak of games this season.

In the second half, Fluminense saw Atlético-MG dominate the actions of the match and draw the confrontation with Eduardo Sasha. Minutes before the goal, however, Gabriel Teixeira wasted an excellent opportunity to score the second goal and seal Fluminense’s victory, which was regretted by defensive midfielder Yago.

“We knew the difficulties of facing the championship leader. We had the chance to kill the game there at the end, but unfortunately we didn’t,” he said as he left the field.

With the result, Fluminense reached 18 points, but dropped to 16th place. Two points more than Grêmio, the first team in the relegation zone.