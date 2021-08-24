Fred draws with Romário as 2nd top scorer in the history of Brasileirão – 23/08/2021

Forward Fred equaled Romário as the second highest scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship on the night of this Monday (23), when he opened the scoring for Fluminense against Atlético-MG, in São Januário. He reached 154 goals for the competition, the same mark as Baixinho.

Now, only Roberto Dinamite, with 190 goals, is ahead of Flu’s No. 9 shirt. After Fred and Romário comes Edmundo, with 153 goals, followed by Zico (135), Túlio (129), Serginho Chulapa and Dadá Maravilha (both with 127).

Already taking into account only the era of running points, since 2003, Fred leads the artillery of Brasileirão. This season, he has scored 16 goals in 30 games for Tricolor.

Counting all competitions for Fluminense, Fred has 193 goals — he is the second highest scorer in the club’s history, only behind Waldo, who scored 319.