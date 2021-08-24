Fred equals Romario and achieves historic record for Brasileirão

Credit: Press Release/Lucas Merçon/Flickr Fluminense

Fluminense was only in a 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG in this Monday’s match (23), for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, but at least it gave Fred reason to celebrate. With the goal that opened the scoring, even in the first half, the striker reached a historic mark in the Brasileirão.

Jersey 9 reached his 154th goal scored by the national competition and became the second highest scorer in the history of the event. To make the mark even more expressive, he surpassed Edmundo and equaled none other than Romário in the ranking of great scorers.

As Fred is 37 years old, he will hardly reach the leader, Roberto Dinamite (190 goals), even if he stays at Fluminense next year. Even because its use within the area has not been the best. Despite being historic, Fred’s goal against Galo was only his second in the 2021 Brasileirão and his 15th in the season.

Even so, the striker has consolidated even more in the history of the competition, and has everything to isolate himself in second place. Plus, he can stay there for a long time, as the closest player still active is Diego Souza, with 122 goals. Check out the top-10 scorers in the Brazilian Championship:

Fred and the greatest scorers in the history of Brasileirão

1.Roberto Dynamite: 190 2. Fred and Romario: 154 3. Romario: 154 4. Edmundo: 153 5. Zico: 135 6. Tullium: 129 7. Serginho: 127 8. Dada Wonder: 127 9. Washington: 126 10. Diego Souza: 122

