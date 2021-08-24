Fred, from Fluminense, equals Romário and becomes the 2nd top scorer in the history of the Brazilian

Another record broken by Fred. Since returning to Fluminense, the 9 shirt has been collecting brands and getting used to breaking records. This Monday, he added another important mark for his career when he scored against Atlético-MG in São Januário. He reached 154 goals in Brazilian Championships and became the second top scorer in the tournament, equaling Romário.

— We need a retake in Brasileirão. We came from three competitions, we were overwhelmed. We have to focus a little on the Brazilian to touch the top game. And nothing better than this restart to consolidate this victory in front of the leader. We’ll keep fighting to consolidate in the second half,” said Fred.

Top scorers in the Brazilian:

1 – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals)

2 – Romário and Fred (154 goals)

4 – Edmundo (153 goals)

5 – Zico (135 goals)





Previous Photo







Next Photo

GLOBO and ‘Extra’ summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos 30th – BAHIA (1989) – Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia’s official website 29th – GRÊMIO (1981) – The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo 28th – ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) – With a victory over Botafogo, Galo took the first edition of the national championship under the name of Brasileiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo 27th – SÃO PAULO (2007) – Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho 26th – FLAMENGO (1987) – Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo 25th – VASCO (2000) – Romário celebrates goal in a tie against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress 24th – CORINTHIANS (1998) – Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency 23rd – PALMEIRAS (1972) – Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo 22º – GUARANI (1978) – The ace Careca, highlighted by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo 21st – SÃO PAULO (1991) – Muller’s tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo 20th – FLUMINENSE (2012) – Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera 19th – PALMEIRAS (1973) – Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo 18th – INTERNATIONAL (1975) – Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency 17th – CRUZEIRO (2013) – Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra 16th – FLAMENGO (1983) – Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Nationals Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo 15th – SÃO PAULO (1986) – Careca tries to pass Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo 14th – FLUMINENSE (1984) – Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is embraced by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency 13th – CORINTHIANS (2015) – Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians 12th – SANTOS (2002) – The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary 11th – SÃO PAULO (2006) – Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters 10th – CORINTHIANS (1999) – Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance! 9th – FLAMENGO (1982) – Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo 8º – PALMEIRAS (1993) – Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo 7th – INTERNATIONAL (1976) – In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo 6th – VASCO (1997) – Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO 5th – PALMEIRAS (1994) – Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo 4th – INTERNATIONAL (1979) – Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional 3rd – FLAMENGO (1980) – Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo 2nd – CRUZEIRO (2003) – Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters 1st – FLAMINGO (2019) – Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

It was Fred’s 16th goal in 30 games this season. Leader in the era of running points, Fred now has another legend in his sights: Roberto Dinamite is the leader, with 190. The shirt 9 was already the top scorer of the era of running points (from 2003 until now).

Interestingly, Romário is also Fred’s opponent in another statistic: that of the greatest scorers in the history of the Copa do Brasil. With 36 goals, Baixinho is just a distance from the center forward. Fred will have two chances to hit that record soon.

— Photo: Lucas Merçon

Brazil Cup top scorers

Romario – 36

Fred – 35

Viola – 29

Paulo Nunes – 28

Dodo – 26

Romário and Edmundo played together at Fluminense in 2004 Photo: Publicity

Great career marks

The brands of the tricolor idol do not stop there. In addition to breaking the 400-goal barrier in his career, since he returned to Fluminense, Fred has become the second best Brazilian top scorer in the Libertadores (24 goals) and the second highest scorer in the history of Tricolor – only behind Waldo (319).

In addition, Fred is the top scorer in the history of Brasileirão in straight points, with 153 goals. He is fourth on the overall list, counting all dispute formats, and will take the runner-up by himself if he scores three times in the championship in 2021. He would surpass Edmundo (153) and Romário (154) and only fall behind Roberto Dinamite ( 190).