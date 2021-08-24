Fred, from Fluminense, equals Romário and becomes the 2nd top scorer in the history of the Brazilian

Another record broken by Fred. Since returning to Fluminense, the 9 shirt has been collecting brands and getting used to breaking records. This Monday, he added another important mark for his career when he scored against Atlético-MG in São Januário. He reached 154 goals in Brazilian Championships and became the second top scorer in the tournament, equaling Romário.
— We need a retake in Brasileirão. We came from three competitions, we were overwhelmed. We have to focus a little on the Brazilian to touch the top game. And nothing better than this restart to consolidate this victory in front of the leader. We’ll keep fighting to consolidate in the second half,” said Fred.
Top scorers in the Brazilian:
1 – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals)
2 – Romário and Fred (154 goals)
4 – Edmundo (153 goals)
5 – Zico (135 goals)
It was Fred’s 16th goal in 30 games this season. Leader in the era of running points, Fred now has another legend in his sights: Roberto Dinamite is the leader, with 190. The shirt 9 was already the top scorer of the era of running points (from 2003 until now).
Interestingly, Romário is also Fred’s opponent in another statistic: that of the greatest scorers in the history of the Copa do Brasil. With 36 goals, Baixinho is just a distance from the center forward. Fred will have two chances to hit that record soon.
Brazil Cup top scorers
Romario – 36
Fred – 35
Viola – 29
Paulo Nunes – 28
Dodo – 26
Great career marks
The brands of the tricolor idol do not stop there. In addition to breaking the 400-goal barrier in his career, since he returned to Fluminense, Fred has become the second best Brazilian top scorer in the Libertadores (24 goals) and the second highest scorer in the history of Tricolor – only behind Waldo (319).
In addition, Fred is the top scorer in the history of Brasileirão in straight points, with 153 goals. He is fourth on the overall list, counting all dispute formats, and will take the runner-up by himself if he scores three times in the championship in 2021. He would surpass Edmundo (153) and Romário (154) and only fall behind Roberto Dinamite ( 190).