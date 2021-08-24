Fred, from Fluminense, equals Romário as the second highest scorer in the history of Brasileirão

Fred hasn’t stopped overcoming marks since he returned to Fluminense. And, this Monday, the center forward equaled Romário as the second best scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship, with 154 goals. The shirt 9 opened the scoring for the Tricolor in a 1-1 tie against Atlético-MG, in São Januário, for the 17th round of the competition.

The leader of the ranking is Roberto Dinamite, with 190 goals scored. Fred was already the top scorer of the running points era (since 2003). Last week, the attacker had already become the player who most defended the Flu at Libertadores, equaling Thiago Neves with 28 games, in addition to the second best Brazilian top scorer in the history of the tournament, alongside Palhinha, with 24 goals.

`Since he returned to Fluminense in May 2020, Fred has scored 21 goals, 16 of which this season alone. In total, with the tricolor shirt, there are 193 balls in the net, which made him the second highest scorer in the club’s history behind Valdo, with 319. 36 to 35).