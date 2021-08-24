Fred reaches 154 goals in Brazilians and equals Romário as 2nd top scorer in the history of the competition | Rio de Janeiro

Fred hasn’t stopped overcoming marks since he returned to Fluminense. On Monday night, the shirt 9 tricolor opened the scoring against Atlético-MG in São Januário and reached 154 goals in the Brazilian Championships, equaling Romário as the second highest scorer in the history of the competition. The striker was already the top scorer of the straight points era (from 2003 until now) and, now, he is only behind Roberto Dinamite (190) in the general dispute of the tournament.