Fred reaches 154 goals in Brazilians and equals Romário as 2nd top scorer in the history of the competition | Rio de Janeiro

Fred hasn’t stopped overcoming marks since he returned to Fluminense. On Monday night, the shirt 9 tricolor opened the scoring against Atlético-MG in São Januário and reached 154 goals in the Brazilian Championships, equaling Romário as the second highest scorer in the history of the competition. The striker was already the top scorer of the straight points era (from 2003 until now) and, now, he is only behind Roberto Dinamite (190) in the general dispute of the tournament.
Fred celebrates the goal over Atlético-MG — Photo: Andre Durão
Top scorers in Brasileirão:
- 1st – Roberto Dynamite (190 goals between 1971 and 1992)
- 2nd – Romário (154 goals between 1985 and 2007)
- 2nd – Fred (154 goals between 2004 and 2021)
- 4th – Edmundo (153 goals between 1992 and 2008)
- 5th – Zico (135 goals between 1971 and 1989)
- 6th – Túlio (129 goals between 1988 and 2005)
- 7th – Serginho Chulapa (127 goals between 1974 and 1990)
- 8th – Washington (126 goals between 1999 and 2010)
- 9th – Darius (113 goals between 1971 and 1985)
- 10th – Paulo Baier (108 goals between 1997 and 2014)
Since returning to Fluminense, in May 2020, Fred has scored 21 goals, 16 of which this season alone. With the tricolor shirt, the striker has already scored 193 times, which leaves him in the vice-artillery of the club, behind Valdo, with 319. The center forward is also one goal away from equaling Romário as the top scorer of the Copa do Brasil (36 to 35).
Fred scored his 154th goal in the Brasileirão with a penalty kick — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC
At Libertadores, Fred also became the player who most wore the tricolor shirt in the competition, with 28 matches, equaling Thiago Neves, and became the second best Brazilian scorer in the history of the tournament, with 25 goals, tied with Palhinha and only behind Luizão, who has 29.