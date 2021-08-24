Free Fire: “Uncomfortable”, says Ana Xisdê about org Xisde | free fire

Caster and presenter Ana Xisdê manifested herself on social media to make it clear that she has no connection with the Xisde organization, announced this Monday after the reformulation of Team X, which will dispute the Serie A of the Brazilian League of Free Fire (LBFF). She said that “the whole situation is very uncomfortable for me”.

“Despite the name and colors identical to mine, I would like to declare that I have no connection with the organization announced today. The whole situation is quite uncomfortable for me, even more involving people who know me, but there’s nothing more I can talk about now — wrote Ana Xisdê about Xisde on Twitter. Xisdê is not the presenter’s last name. Her name is Ana Paula Cardoso.

In another publication on the social network, the presenter added:

— They haven’t even changed the “family” of the “Shisdê Family”, man.

In Instagram Stories, Ana Xisdê repeated the Twitter statement and added:

“In my mind, it’s like they created an organization called Cerol. It is not because Cerol is cerol (the folder used by shoemakers) that you are going to create an organization that has the same name as Cerol (Free Fire’s personality). Okay, I’m not as big as Cerol and this organization already has bigger people than me, but anyway… — declared the presenter, referring to Lucio “Cerol”, influencer who is co-founder of Fluxo alongside Bruno “Nobru”.

Ana Xisdê is a caster and presenter and has already presented the LBFF, the main Free Fire competition in the country. She won the eSports Brasil Award for best caster in 2019 and was nominated for the presenter of the year award at the Esports Awards 2020, the Oscar of electronic sports.

In 2021, Ana Xisdê even presented MVP, the esports program of the Loading television station, which fired all employees in May, after only six months on the air. She became part of the jury of the Esports Awards 2021, being the first representative of Brazil on the event’s panel of judges in all history.

Xisde, in addition to having the Free Fire team, hired influencers, tik tokers and designers, with the aim of creating an organization that promotes diversity.