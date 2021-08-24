Gabi Martins wears a lilac bikini on the beach and shows off her butt

Gabi Martins started the week causing on social networks. Through its official profile on Instagram, the singer shared a sequence of photos in which she appears wearing a lilac bikini on a beach in Maceió, Alagoas, oozing a lot of style, beauty and sensuality.

In the records, the ex-BBB, who is one of the supposed participants of ‘A Fazenda 13’, made several poses and showed a lot of seduction by flaunting her beautiful curves and shaped body. In some photos, Gabi showed off her round butt and caused an uproar among fans, friends and admirers.

Gabi Martins (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@netofernandezfotos)

Gabi Martins received many compliments

“Change is a necessity. reinvent yourself”, wrote the artist in the caption of the publication. On the social network, the artist’s post has captured the attention of internet users and already has more than 370 thousand likes. Furthermore, she was surrounded by numerous compliments and affectionate messages.

“Wow,” wrote Andressa Suita. “Beautiful beautiful”, commented Ana Paula Renault. “Beautiful”, praised Japinha Conde. “What a babe,” said Waleria Motta. “Simply perfect,” said one fan. “Too wonderful,” pointed out another one.

