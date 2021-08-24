Ganso, from Fluminense, is operated and will have to use plates and screws to fix the fracture; see images

Midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso yesterday underwent surgery for radio osteosynthesis, one of the bones in his right forearm, after being injured in Fluminense’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), last Thursday. The procedure was successful and the expected discharge is between 24 and 48 hours.

In addition to the operation, the Fluminense shirt 10 had to place plates and screws to fix the fracture. The procedure took place at Hospital Copa Star, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The return to the lawns depends on evaluations and imaging exams to be carried out in the postoperative period by the surgical team and the club’s medical department, which did not provide a forecast.

Upon disembarking in Rio de Janeiro, Ganso was referred for evaluation by three orthopedists specializing in upper limb and sports surgeries.

Ganso felt his arm at 41 minutes of the initial stage when he supported himself on the ground for the fall after taking a bicycle. He immediately had the place immobilized and left the field crying, giving way to Cazares.

This had been the midfielder’s first big opportunity in some time and only his debut as a starter in the Libertadores.