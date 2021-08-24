Ganso, from Fluminense, is operated and will have to use plates and screws to fix the fracture; see images

After suffering a fracture in one of the bones of the right forearm in the game against Barcelona-EQU, midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso underwent surgery for radio osteosynthesis (fracture fixation) on Monday. In addition to the operation, the Fluminense shirt 10 had to place plates and screws to fix the fracture. The procedure took place at the Copa Star Hospital.

The procedure was successful and the expected discharge is between 24 and 48 hours. As for the expected date for returning to the games, this will depend on evaluations and imaging exams to be carried out in the postoperative period by the Fluminense medical department team. That is, there is no scheduled date. See the images.

Ganso felt his arm at 41 minutes of the initial stage when he supported himself on the ground for the fall after taking a bicycle. He immediately had the place immobilized and left the field crying, giving way to Cazares.

Upon disembarking in Rio de Janeiro, Ganso was referred for evaluation by three orthopedists specializing in upper limb and sports surgeries.

With the tie, Fluminense was eliminated from the Libertadores, as Barcelona took the lead due to 2-2 in Rio de Janeiro.