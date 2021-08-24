Gatito vents, denies guilt for the injury and reveals a doctor’s error: ‘My effort to return to play for Botafogo is very great’

Almost a year after the injury to his right knee that kept him off the pitch, Gatito Fernández interacted in a post from botafoguense Joe Cook on Instagram, he denied guilt in his injury and made an important revelation. The goalkeeper also highlighted the commitment to return to acting for the Botafogo.

Second kitten, unlike the published version, his going to the Paraguayan team did not aggravate the injury. The goalkeeper revealed that a private doctor, when analyzing the tests, stated that he should have been on crutches for two months as of September last year, which was not diagnosed even by the medical department of the Botafogo not even by the Paraguay.

Read below Gatito’s outburst:

“Zé, I would like to clarify that I never forced myself to go to my national team and play the first games of the Playoffs and lose every year without being able to play. In I went to the selection because they told me that in 14 days I would be fine again. And that’s what I did. The game for the national team was on 10/8/2020. And it was always said that I made my injury worse by going to the national team (I was convinced that this was what got worse).

But when I first consulted with my private doctor, 01/29/2021, he showed me in the images that practically nothing had changed from the first injury. And he said that the first injury I had to have spent 2 months on crutches to be able to get better (so it wasn’t 14 days).

So, Joe, there are many things that one day I will say that have not been said. I’m answering you because I’m tired that they always end up saying anything but the truth.

And another thing: my commitment to playing again is great. And everyone at the club knows how hard I work to overcome the injury and be able to help the Botafogo like that since my arrival in 2017.”, he wrote kitten.

The goalkeeper is in transition, in the final stretch of recovery to be able to play for the Botafogo.

See Zé Fogareiro’s post: