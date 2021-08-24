Genesis electric SUV-coupe will have factory wireless charging

the newly revealed Genesis GV60 it may be one of the first electric cars with a factory-fitted wireless charging system. Hyundai’s premium brand has yet to provide technical details, but according to Green Car Reports, the induction charging option will be launched next year – initially as part of a pilot program in South Korea.

The main purpose of a system of wireless charging is to improve the convenience of home charging by eliminating the need to plug in and unplug. Charging an electric car starts automatically when a vehicle equipped with a drop box parks on a ground-mounted box.



In premium / luxury vehicles it may be worth the initiative, but the result is not certain. Some aftermarket wireless charging options that were available for some models so far have failed.

In any case, WiTricity is expected to be the wireless charging provider for the Hyundai Motor Group. The group has already shown some concepts with WiTricity technology for some time.

Total home wireless charging power will likely be 7 or 11 kW. At least these are typical values ​​in the new J2954 wireless charging standard released in October 2020.

Wireless charging efficiency at a ground clearance of 250 mm is expected to be 94%. The WiTricity website states that overall efficiency will be similar to conventional methods:

“Remember that we are dealing with electricity here and it needs to be respected. Both wireless and plug-in loads have functional blocks to protect your home and vehicle, and these blocks prevent any charging from being 100% efficient . More at Tier 2 the chargers have an efficiency of 89 to 94%, as does wireless charging based on WiTricity technology.”

However, the biggest issue is the cost of the system, which can far exceed the cost of a J1772 home charging station. Let’s wait for more details.

