German police investigate 7 cases of poisoning at university | World

Authorities in Darmstadt, a city 30 km south of Frankfurt, have opened an investigation into a possible attempted murder after the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany.

The Technical Faculty of Darmstadt stated that seven people were victims of a “poison attack” and one of them is in critical condition.

According to a joint statement from the police and the local prosecution, people consumed food and drink, mainly milk and water, and “a harmful substance” was introduced into the drinks.

Police say the contaminated liquid had a strong smell and that the contamination apparently occurred between Friday (20) and Monday (23). All victims were hospitalized yesterday.

The most serious case is a 30-year-old student, who is between life and death, according to police. Investigators searched every building on the Lichtwiese campus, where the poisoning took place.

bluish arms and legs

According to the German newspaper “Bild”, the victims are students and employees who consumed drinks from a vending machine and a cafeteria at the Institute of Materials Science.

In addition to the discomfort, people noticed that their arms and legs were turning blue.

Police are advising anyone who is unwell or who exhibits symptoms such as “bluish discoloration in the extremities” of their bodies to contact a physician immediately.

Students, faculty and staff were instructed not to consume any more food and beverages stored on campus, according to RFI (Radio França Internacional).