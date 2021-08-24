Giant tortoise crushes and eats baby swallow; survey says video is 1st proof of hunting habit | Nature

A study published this Monday (23) in the journal “Current Biology” records the moment when a giant turtle hunts, captures and feeds on a baby tern. According to the researchers, the video is the first direct evidence of hunting practiced by turtles.

In the article, researcher Anna Zora, from the Frégate Island Foundation, recalls that it is known that turtles are not strictly vegetarian animals, as other food sources are usually associated with the opportunity to locate the carcasses of other animals that have already died. Zora argues that the images recorded in the study are the first to show this type of reptile as active predators.

In the video, taken in July 2020, on an island in the Seychelles (Africa), a giant tortoise approaches a bird that climbed onto a log after falling from its nest. With its neck extended and its jaws wide open, the turtle advances on the tern. The bird still tries to defend itself, pecking at the predator, but ends up being attacked and eaten.

According to the researchers, from the first approach until the puppy’s death, the interaction lasted 7 minutes in total; the chase along the trunk to the chick’s death took 92 seconds.

“We believe that the combination of a tern colony with a resident population of giant turtles has created conditions that lead to systematic bird hunting by several individual turtles; an entirely new behavioral strategy for any turtle species,” say the researchers .

According to the study, although this is the only video showing the hunt, other turtles on the island have been observed eating birds.

Researcher Anna Zora also recalls that birds that fall from their nests, as occurred in the documented case, are usually attacked by lizards and crabs and tend to have no chance of survival, which indicates that the behavior of giant turtles does not indicate a risk of imbalance in the birds. .