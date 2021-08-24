Giant tortoise decapitates and eats birds, in predation never seen before – News

An unlikely and shocking scene showed that even slow and vegetarian, a turtle can be fatal. In the video, a giant turtle was spotted while decapitating and devouring a seabird.

The bizarre interaction was filmed in the Seychelles Islands off the east coast of Africa and involved a tern and a huge Galapagos tortoise (Chelonoidis nigra).

We see the turtle walking slowly towards the baby bird, with its mouth open. The bird even tried to defend itself, pecking at the huge predator, but such efforts proved completely futile.

It was the first time that a turtle of the species was seen hunting in the wild. The most scientists had recorded were specimens of the type eating cadaver bones or snail shells, presumably to obtain calcium.

According to researchers at the Cambridge University Museum of Zoology, who filmed the predation, the scene lasted about 7 minutes in all, and now they are looking for explanations for the moment.

They believe the giant reptile’s behavior was boosted by the large populations of swallows and turtles living together on the islands, thanks to recent restorations to the local wildlife habitat.

The victim was probably a baby who fell out of a tree and was unable to fly in the face of the turtle’s ferocious approach. Nature isn’t always a bullet train, mate, but it’s still fatal!

“It was horrible and incredible at the same time,” said Dr. Justin Gerlach, who filmed the scene—and, for good measure, summed up how nature worked.

“He was looking directly at the tern and walking decidedly towards it. This was very, very strange and totally different from the normal behavior of turtles,” added Dr. Justin, in an interview with SWNS agency, describing the scene .

Predation has shown that perhaps turtles no longer eat animals because they are too slow for that, and not because of lack of will.

“Why refuse some free protein?!”, said the researcher, who tried to think like a huge turtle.

The scientist also assessed that the reptile seemed experienced in the art of hunting and had probably already eaten an animal before.

“The turtle seemed to know what he was doing,” Justin finished.

giant herbivores

The Galapagos tortoise is the largest species of turtle in the world and the 10th heaviest reptile, reaching 400 kg and 1.8 m in length.

One specimen of the species lived 170 years in an Australian zoo, making it one of the longest-lived vertebrates on the planet.

In the Galapagos and Seychelles Islands, giant tortoises are voracious eaters and eat about 11% of the vegetation and are important for spreading seeds.

