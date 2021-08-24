Gil sends a message live on Jornal Nacional

Gil do Vigor stole the show today when he participated live in “Jornal Nacional”, during the block for “Criança Esperança”, which takes place today at 22:35.

Breaking protocol, the ex-BBB sent a message straight to anchor William Bonner, eliciting laughter from presenters Tadeu Schmidt and Dira Paes.

“It’s been a dream. I can’t present anything [agora], because I’m going to die live, right? And we want joy. But it’s a dream, because I’m passionate about the program, especially talking about education,” said Gil, with good humor.

William, I love you!

Upon returning to the studio, Renata Vasconcellos blew a kiss to the team while Bonner, smiling, wished everyone a good show.

“Criança Esperança” takes place today and will be led by Ivete Sangalo, Maju Coutinho, Iza and Luciano Huck, in addition to other names.