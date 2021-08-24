Gisele Bundchen publishes a beautiful family record to celebrate her stepson’s birthday

Gisele Bundchen celebrates her stepson Jack’s birthday with a beautiful statement on social media

Last Sunday, 22, Gisele Bundchen (41) celebrated her stepson’s 14th birthday, Jack, son of Tom Brady (44) with the actress Bridget Moynahan.

On social networks, the super model made a point of leaving a tribute for the boy. On her Instagram profile, she shared a perfect family photo.

In the image, the couple poses for the camera, lavishing beauty on the other children, Benjamin (11) and Vivian (8).

“Happy Birthday Jack! We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being such a super example of a brother. We love you so much!!!”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The admirers made a point of commenting: “Beautiful and beloved family!”, declared Juliana Paes; “Beautiful”, praised Maisa; “What a beautiful and blessed family!”, shot Claudia Raia.

