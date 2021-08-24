Globo cuts a scene by Regina Duarte in a rerun of Pega Pega

Who expected to review the guest appearance of Regina Duarte in grab hold he got to see ships in this second chapter (23). The sequence in which the iconic actress interacts with Sabine (Irene Ravache) and Pedrinho Guimarães (Marcos Caruso) was cut from the special edition of Cláudia Souto’s plot.

In the serial recorded in 2017, Gabriela Duarte’s mother shot only one scene, interpreting herself. She appeared in the plot at the invitation of the author herself, who decided to write a scene for Regina, after she declared on her social networks that she was a fan of grab hold.

In the sequence in question, the actress attends a party given by Sabine and gives advice to Pedrinho on how to survive bankruptcy, shortly before Luísa’s grandfather (Camila Queiroz) catches Dom’s adoptive mother (David Júnior) kissing Adriano (Márcio Kieling). Only the final stretch was aired.

Regina Duarte, as is well known, broke a contract with Globo at the beginning of last year, after 50 years of services, in order to accept the invitation of President Jair Bolsonaro to take over the Special Secretariat for Culture. She lasted, however, for a few months in the position, being replaced by Mário Frias.