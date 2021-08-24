Globo plans news involving the Video Show and surprises everyone

O Video show, which was successful for many years in the Globe, may soon be back to station programming. There is even the possibility that the attraction also enters the grid of the Multishow. The information is from columnist Patricia Kogut.

Created in 1983, the program went through several reformulations and had names like Miguel Falabella, Marcelo Tas and Cissa Guimarães in the presentation. the output of Octavian Costa, in June 2018, however, led to a sharp drop in ratings.

One of the most fun phases had the touch of precisely the husband of Flávia Alessandra and Monica Iozzi. The former CQC reporter, who stood out on Globo for playing the character Scarlett in Alto Astral, said she wanted to resume her acting career and left the bench in 2016, leaving her irreverence marked over the 11 months and that she was there.

Two years later, in 2018, when participating in the program Espelho, by Lázaro Ramos, shown on Canal Brasil, Iozzi said that he felt without repertoire.

“It was very restricted content, backstage at Globo. If I’m going to work as a presenter, I need to shed light on subjects that interest me, that move me. I can talk about Paolla Oliveira’s lipstick in the soap opera, but not only that. I started to feel out of repertoire, and they understood me”, he stated.

Despite that, she loved sharing the workbench with Octavian. “We had total freedom. There was a script, but we could say what we wanted, it was wonderful”, recalled the actress.

Video Show ended up being Globo’s program that accumulated the most losses for Record in 2018. In an attempt to improve the program’s performance, the former BBCs Ana Clara, Vivian Amorim and Fernanda Keulla, the digital influencer Matheus Mazzafera and comedian Maurício Meirelles, but the audience showed no signs of recovery.

Finally, the direction left the artists Sophia Abrahão and Joaquim Lopes in charge. The last showing of the Video Show took place on August 11, 2019.