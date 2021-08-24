Globo publishes a letter to clubs about the Mandator’s Law and cites agreements and progress

With the approval of the Law, principal clubs will be able to negotiate the broadcasting rights individually (Photo: Disclosure)

On Monday, TV Globo sent an open letter to the 40 clubs in the A and B Series of the Campeonato Brasileiro. In the statement, the company says it is in favor of the approval of the Principal’s Law and ensures that we maintain the partnership with clubs, regardless of the business model.

The bill was approved in the Chamber of Deputies on July 14 this year and is still being voted on by the Senate. The text determines that the home team has the right to negotiate the transmission of each match separately. Currently, the two clubs involved must be in agreement.

In the letter, the company states that it supports collective bargaining and says it is an advance, in addition to highlighting the positive financial aspect for the clubs.

“A step forward on the path of giving more autonomy and flexibility, as long as the contracts already signed are respected, in favor of the legal security of the entire system. We even support the collective negotiation of clubs for their broadcasting rights, as occurs in the main leagues in the world (even in countries that adopt the system of principals in the legislation) to ensure that clubs can maximize their earnings, without causing imbalance in the market,” says part of the statement.

The bill has the so-called “Emenda Globo”, which supports the station with respect to agreements entered into before the law came into force. The next cycle with contracts to be traded starts in 2025.

The bill also determines that 5% of the revenue from the exploitation of audiovisual sports rights will be distributed, in equal parts, to professional athletes, field referees and participating coaches. The project’s intention is to increase the income of football clubs, especially the small ones.

Corinthians in Justice

On Friday, Corinthians went to Justia to try to prevent Athletico-PR from broadcasting the match between the teams for the Brazilian Championship, which took place on Sunday and won by the São Paulo team 1-0. The team from Paraná announced the transmission on its website and on partner channels on the internet, despite the club from So Paulo having an exclusive contract with Globo and not having participated in the negotiation to broadcast the images of the match.

The Law of Mandator gives freedom for clubs without contracts in force, as in the case of Athletico-PR, to freely cede their arena rights. However, without the sanction of PL, the General Sports Law, which requires consensus between both teams for the reproduction of the game, remains in force.

See, in full, the TV Globo letter

To the 40 clubs from Serie A and B of the 2021 Brazilian Soccer Championship,

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about Globo’s relationship with football. Some try to set us up as opponents of you clubs. In almost five decades of partnership and investments, we are sure that our paths converged and had a common goal: strong and balanced football for the fans. As in any partnership, there were differences that were resolved through dialogue and negotiation, without losing focus on the objective of strengthening the greatest national passion.

We cannot fail to remember this story, which was dedicated to valuing the sport that is the passion of all of us. Since the 70s, Globo broadcasts the competitions of Brazilian football clubs. In the 1990s, we helped organize the calendar and standardize the dispute system for national competitions. In 1997 we created with you the PPV for national football, of which we are partners. In 2003 the current formula of dispute for the Brazilian Championship was created, with the running points system and, more recently, as of 2019, we have built together a new fairer and more balanced model for the division of broadcast rights revenue, following the experiences of success of European football leagues. These are a few important examples of our joint trajectory.

We believe a lot in Brazilian football and, therefore, we never spared efforts to develop it as a profitable business for all parties. We allocate billions of reais to broadcasting rights every year. Other than the high investment in the promotion of competitions, in hiring the best professionals to broadcast and cover the games, and in the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to deliver high-quality broadcasts to the fans on the various platforms. No other company invests so much, and with such consistency, in national football. Our hope is expanded in this new moment in which football points to greater unity between clubs, something that we believe is fundamental for the best development of the Brazilian Championship.

We would like to take this opportunity to reinforce and register here our understanding that the change in legislation brought by the bill, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which gives the master team the arena rights, if that is your clubs’ desire, could be more a step in this evolution. A step forward on the path of giving more autonomy and flexibility, as long as the contracts already signed are respected, in favor of the legal security of the entire system.

We even support the collective bargaining of clubs for their broadcasting rights, as in the world’s major leagues (even in countries that adopt the principals’ rights system in legislation) to ensure that clubs can maximize their earnings, without causing imbalance in the market .

Regardless of the negotiation model, Globo will maintain its historic partnership with clubs, their Federations and with Brazilian football, contributing to the development of the entire market and to the enhancement of the spectacle. The winners are the fans of each of you, who are passionate about football, just like us.

Sports greetings.

TV Globo, SportTV, Premiere and ge