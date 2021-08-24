Goose Surgery is successful; See radiograph images

Paulo Henrique Ganso underwent surgery on his arm this Monday after suffering a fracture in the match against Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), last Thursday, for the Libertadores.

The surgery was considered a success, but the shirt 10 still does not have a deadline to return to activities. After the radiographs, the need to use plates and screws to fix the fracture was found.

The player must be discharged between 24 and 48 hours. Check below some images of the preoperative tomography and postoperative radiographs: