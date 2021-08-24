Government will give bonuses to large customers that reduce energy consumption

BRASILIA — The Ministry of Mines and Energy published on Monday an ordinance with rules for large energy customers to reduce electricity consumption. The measure is part of the actions the government has taken against the worst water crisis in 91 years, which threatens the country’s energy supply.

With the measure, large consumers will be able to earn a "bonus" to reduce the demand for energy. The focus of the MME is the peak hours, between 12:00 and 18:00 on weekdays. The government is also preparing a measure to encourage the reduction of demand from residential consumers, who may have a reduction in electricity bills according to consumption.





To save money, turn on the device only when you go to sleep and turn it off when you wake up. One option is to use the sleep function, available on some models. Another precaution is to keep the air conditioner at the right temperature. Experts recommend 23ºC. It is not necessary to set the temperature very low, so as not to waste a lot of energy. In a family with four people, the use of the electric shower corresponds to about 25% of the electricity bill. To save money, avoid very long showers and prefer to use the shower in summer mode, which saves up to 30% energy. When the door is open for a long time, the engine will run longer, using more energy. It is also important to keep the rubber seal on the refrigerator door in good condition. When traveling, one option is to empty the refrigerator and unplug it. Replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones can lead to a 75% to 85% reduction in energy consumption. Also, these bulbs last longer. Compared to fluorescent lamps, the savings are around 40%. Prefer to wash a lot of clothes, to save water and energy. Avoid using too much soap, so you don't have to rinse twice. When ironing, the best option is to gather clothes and iron a large amount at once. Unplug the iron when interrupting service. Use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric and start with the lightest clothes. The use of the ceiling fan for 8 hours a day generates an expense of only R$ 18 per month. Even so, it is important to avoid leaving the device turned on when there is no one in the room. When buying, remember that the larger the diameter of the propellers, the greater the energy consumption. In the case of electronics, the recommendation is to turn off the television and video games when no one is using them. Unplugging appliances also helps to save energy.

The ordinance published on Monday is aimed only at so-called free consumers, those who buy energy directly from the generator, without going through the distributor. This mainly covers industry, malls and large businesses.

According to the rules established by the MME, the consumer can make an “offer” to reduce consumption. The consumer may propose the hourly duration, from 4 to 7 hours, and with a minimum batch of 5 megawatts (MW) for each hour of the offer’s duration.

The volume was well below what the government initially expected, 30 MW, and close to what had been defended by the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), which had suggested 1 MW. With the change, small industries will also be able to participate in the offer.





Offers must follow the standard of R$/MWh, in addition to the indication of the day of the week. A company might propose, for example, to cut 10 MW at a cost of R$1,000 per MWh. It will be up to the National System Operator (ONS) to define in advance which times will be allowed both for the reduction and, later, for the compensation of this reduction.

For the system, this is advantageous because the cost of reducing consumption can be lower than that of thermoelectric generation. An oil-powered thermoelectric plant, for example, costs more than R$1,000 per MWh. There will be a competition between generation offers and demand reduction offers.

In addition, the operator is able to reduce consumption during peak hours, which reduces the pressure on the system and the risk of blackout.

In a statement, the MME said that the guidelines allow the industrial sector to participate and contribute “to ensuring the security of electricity supply, at a time when water scarcity poses great challenges to meet the demand for electricity in the country ”.

“The objective of the proposal is to make viable, from the perspective of demand, an alternative that contributes to increased reliability, safety and continuity of electro-energy service to consumers in the country, at lower costs”, says the note.

To guarantee the system’s security, the government has taken measures such as maintaining reduced flows in important hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest, which concentrate the crisis. The level of the reservoirs in this region is below 25%. The reduction in flow saves water in the reservoirs, but harms other sectors, such as navigation.

It is also driving a record volume of power generation by thermoelectric plants.





The plant is located on the Jinsha River, in the upper section of the Yangtze River, and runs through Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in southwest China. The Baihetan hydroelectric station is 289 meters high. It is the largest since Three Gorges. All units are estimated to be operational by July 2022 and generate more than 62.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year on average. When fully operational, the Baihetan project is expected to save approximately 19.68 million tons of standard coal and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 51.6 million tons, according to China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC), who built the plant. With a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, the plant is equipped with 16 hydroelectric generating units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single unit in the world.

The ONS will also take a measure to increase the transmission of energy from the Northeast to other regions of the country. The reservoirs in the Northeast are fuller, in addition to the region generating energy from large-scale wind power plants. On the other hand, there are limits to transmit this energy to the Southeast and Midwest. Government technicians have been working to expand the transmission capacity between the systems.