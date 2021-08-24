Governors want to meet Bolsonaro and STF to debate crisis

Governors and vice-governors from 24 states and the Federal District met this Monday (23) to debate the crisis between powers, the defense of democracy and environmental agendas. Only representatives from the states of Amazonas and Tocantins were not present.

According to the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), a meeting with president Jair Bolsonaro and another with representatives of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will be requested in an attempt to reduce the tension between powers. The meeting between the heads of state executives took place three days after Bolsonaro asked for the impeachment of minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, and the Federal Police launched an operation that investigates the incitement to violent and threatening acts against democracy.

“The objective is to demonstrate the importance of Brazil having an environment of peace, an environment of serenity, an environment in which we can guarantee the appreciation of democracy, the Constitution, the law, but, above all, create an environment of trust, which allows attracting investments, generating employment and income,” said Dias.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), said he hopes that Bolsonaro “succeeds” to receive all the governors. “When someone appears who wants to provide a bridge at that moment, instead of imploding the bridges, it can be a way out to restore the environment,” said the emedebista.

For Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil is going through a critical moment, which requires the position of the heads of state Executives. “We have a responsibility as governors beyond our own populations of the states, towards the federation, which is the sum of our states. It is something that is imposed at this critical moment in national history,” he said.

Alert on state police action

During the meeting, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said to his peers that there is a risk of “infiltration” of pocket members into the state police. The alert came on the same day that the toucan removed Colonel Aleksander Lacerda, commander of seven battalions of the Military Police in the interior of São Paulo, who over the weekend made posts calling on friends for the act favorable to the Bolsonaro government on 7 September.

“Believe me, this can happen in your state. Here we have the intelligence of the Civil Police, which clearly indicates the growth of this authoritarian movement to create limitations and restrictions, with the walling up of governors and mayors,” stated Doria.

According to the governor of São Paulo, the episode takes place “at a very serious moment in national life”. “The president flirts with authoritarianism permanently, and many of his ministers endorse this. We, who were elected, have an obligation to speak out in favor of freedom, of the Supreme,” he said.

Fuel prices worry governors

Also during the meeting, the governors discussed fuel prices. Last week, the price of gasoline increased by 1.53%, reaching an average of R$5.956 per liter across the country.

President Bolsonaro has repeatedly held governors responsible for the price of fuel. According to the head of the Palácio do Planalto, “ICMS is almost double what it was in January.” The Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is collected by the states.

For Ibaneis Rocha, it is a “fallacy” to blame the state executives. “No governor has increased ICMS on fuel. It is billed as it was billed ten years ago. So this is a fallacy that arises in an attempt to blame the governors for the nine increases that Petrobras produced in fuels”, said the governor of the Federal District.

Bolsonaro defends that Congress vote the bill that changes rules for charging ICMS on fuels. However, governors put pressure on lawmakers so that the changes do not go forward.

“You can see: the federal tax on gasoline exists, it’s called PIS/Cofins, it’s the same, fixed, since I took over. In two and a half years I haven’t increased anything. Now the ICMS, of the governors, is almost double the rate that was in January, it belongs to the governors,” Bolsonaro said last week.

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), stated that the president has an “authoritarian posture of persecuting the states” and that he “throws in the lap and on the account of the governors” the “harmful” effects of economic policy.

“So much so that everything becomes the responsibility of the governors. If gasoline is at R$7 today, the version of the group that follows the president of the Republic is that the governors are responsible for this. governors increased the ICMS”, said the governor.

environmental consortium

At the same time, the governors approved the creation of Brasil Verde. The consortium will seek to expand the international articulation of state governments to strengthen the internal management of socio-environmental projects. The idea is for the group to have a single fund to captain international resources.

“The consortium will be managed by the Council of States, with a single fund so that we can present ourselves in a transparent manner with international institutions”, said Renato Casagrande (PSB), governor of Espírito Santo.

He and six other governors had already presented the proposal to John Kerry, White House special climate envoy of the United States of America, in a virtual meeting in July.