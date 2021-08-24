Graciele Lacerda says Zezé Di Camargo doesn’t like her to go out alone | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Graciele Lacerda says Zezé Di Camargo is the most jealous of the couple

Graciele Lacerda gave more details about her relationship with Zezé Di Camargo. The fitness influencer, who made an intimate tattoo in honor of the countryman, said the singer is the most jealous of the couple, but guarantees that it is nothing out of the ordinary.

“Zezé is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated. He doesn’t like me going out alone, he wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he gets jealous. But when I’m next to him, he’s super calm.” says Graciele in an interview with Quem.

She also spoke about the couple’s financial life and said they have a habit of splitting the bills. “Including, the works of our apartment are dividing all the bills”, says the influencer who is renovating a triplex where he will live with the artist.

Finally, Graciele Lacerda spoke about the work. She says that she gained financial independence and says that her sources of income come from her work as an influencer and the food re-education program she created.