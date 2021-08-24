Grêmio refuses proposal by Alavés, from Spain, for midfielder Jean Pyerre | Guild

Grêmio has refused, in recent days, a proposal by Alavés, from Spain, for midfielder Jean Pyerre. The Spanish club tried to loan the player in contact made last week.

+ Felipão has Ferreira come back against Flamengo

The information was released by Uol and confirmed by ge. The intention was to have Jean on loan, with a purchase option stipulated in the contract, but without payment of any amount for the transfer.

As heard by the ge, Grêmio did not even consider the contact precisely because they considered the terms of the agreement as bad. Jean Pyerre has a contract until 2023 with Tricolor and a fine of 120 million euros (BRL 755 million). The transfer window in Spain extends until the end of August.

1 of 1 Jean Pyerre, Grêmio midfielder — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Jean Pyerre, Grêmio midfielder — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Jean Pyerre was a reserve in the last two Grêmio games. Against Bahia, on Saturday, he didn’t even enter the match, while he played for 45 minutes in the victory over Cuiabá, last Wednesday. The midfielder has had ups and downs since rising to the top group.

Earlier in 2021 the Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS, sought Grêmio and opened negotiations to try to take the midfielder. However, there was no agreement on the values ​​- Canadians signed with US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million) for 50% of the economic rights of the player.