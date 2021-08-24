Grêmio sets details to register Campaz at the IDB until this Tuesday

*With information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba

Grêmio got to the last details for the announcement of midfielder Campaz. Thus, the confirmation and officialization of the agreement with the Tricolor should take place this Tuesday.

According to reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, all bureaucratic procedures have already been completed. Thus, he should appear in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) this Tuesday, in time to be enrolled normally in the Copa do Brasil.

Grêmio management confirms that everything is set with Campaz and the player will be regularized and enrolled in the Copa do Brasil this Tuesday.@FootballGuaiba — Rafael Pfeiffer (@rafapfeiffer) August 23, 2021

The deadline for registration is this Tuesday, at 7pm. If he doesn’t leave the IDB in time, even if Grêmio advances to the semifinals, Campaz will not be able to be entered. Thus, he would only be able to play the Brasileirão.

Grêmio will face Flamengo, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The return game takes place on September 15, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.





