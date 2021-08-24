Gremio squad: Felipão has Ferreira at his disposal against Flamengo and waits for Campaz | Guild

Grêmio trained this Monday afternoon, at CT Luiz Carvalho, aiming at the match against Flamengo on Wednesday, at Arena, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Felipão is still awaiting the regularization of Campaz and is already counting on Ferreira’s return.

+ Grêmio will buy 20% more Vanderson lateral

The Colombian midfielder was not even announced, but has chances to be related. For this, you need to be registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) by 7pm on Tuesday. Despite this, Campaz must be a reserve and may not even be an option due to the short time working with the group, in a scenario similar to the arrival of Villasanti, who was out of the game with São Paulo. So far, he’s only trained at the gym.

Ferreira is back after the fourth week of recovery from an injury in his right knee — forecast was for up to eight weeks. The forward also returns after almost leaving for Atlanta United, from the United States, and being the target of public charges by coach Felipão. It must be an alternative at the bank.

1 of 1 Ferreira trains for Grêmio and is available against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Ferreira trains for Grêmio and is available against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

For the reunion with Renato Portaluppi, Grêmio must have changes in relation to the victory against Bahia. Vanderson returns to the right flank, while Rafinha must again be improvised on the left.

In defense, Geromel and Kannemann should act. But Rodrigues appears as the first option, as the first defender is recovering from muscle discomfort and the Argentine has not acted for more than a month. In the middle, Lucas Silva remains on the team, even with the return of Thiago Santos. Thus, Léo Pereira leaves the team.

The probable Guild has: Chapecó; Vanderson, Rodrigues, (Geromel), Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos; Douglas Costa, Lucas Silva, Villasanti and Alisson; Borja.

Ruan is embezzled by fulfilling the obligations of negotiating with Sassuolo and traveling to Italy. The defender even had his termination with Grêmio published in the IDB and needs to have his loan registered until this Tuesday to be able to play in the Copa do Brasil. Diego Churín remains out, making a physical transition.